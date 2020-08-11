Election day for runoff races in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s election day! District 1, 3, and Super District 9 are going to runoff races in Richmond County.

Sean Mooney and Catherine Smith McKnight are candidates for District 3’s commission seat.

We’re getting a closer look at District 3 specifically because they are the youngest competition we’ve seen since Commissioner Sean Frantom took office.

There was just 210 votes between the two candidates. Sean Mooney wants to focus on business growth.

He owns ShowPony downtown and raised money for small businesses during the pandemic.

Mooney also is hoping to effectively improve road infrastructure.

“We have budget concerns. We have hiring/firing concerns. We have to work in teams, and being a small business man downtown on broad street, I am up-to-date on exercising those skills,” says Mooney.

He’s been hosting live streams to answer any of his constituents questions the past 24 Friday’s. He says he’s ready to show up and listen.

Catherine Smith McKnight’s father was on the commission from 2010 until he died in 2018. She says from his experience she knows this position takes time, and time is what she has.

McKnight wants to maintain residential occupancy in the area. She says a lot of people travel to places like Columbia County for their basic needs and she wants to keep essential stores within proximity.

“If I’m elected, in the four years that I’m elected and in there,” says McKnight, “I would like to make sure I can work on leaving a legacy, providing possibly a community center, some grocery stores, some shops. Something in the area that will keep the people in.”

McKnight says another advantage would be bringing a female perspective to the table.

You must vote at your assigned precinct. Polls are open from 7:00 AM-7:00 PM. Face coverings are required.