Election Day 2020: Troy Moses challenges Incumbent Ramone Lamkin for Richmond County Marshal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Election Day is here in Georgia, and local candidates spent the day trying to make a last-minute push. One of the hottest races on the Richmond County ballot is the Marshal’s race.

“My record stands for itself,” said Ramone Lamkin. “I think we have done a great job, and if you don’t know, go check out our website. You can see all of the things we do in the community and what we are doing to enforce the laws in Richmond County. Just get out and vote. Get educated on each candidate, don’t go by what they tell you, go look for yourself.”

Marshal Lamkin is seeking a second term. He says his campaign focuses on keeping up with the importance of community engagement.

“That was one big thing I saw was a deficiency in the Marshal’s Office,” explained Lamkin. “Not being involved in the community, and we have tripled that.”

Deputy Troy A. Moses is working to unseat Lamkin. NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with Deputy Moses by phone, as he recovers after wrecking his patrol car while on duty last week. Moses told Devin people are scared of police right now, and they need someone who can identify with them.

“If they are in trouble, they can come to me, and I can tell them what to do,” explained Moses. “Because people are afraid of the police around here, so I want to give them that open the door to talk to me at any time.”

Moses says his accident and his recovery will not impact his campaign. He says this race is too important.

“We have to make our county look good to keep people here,” said Moses. “The government is coming to Fort Gordon; we want them to come to our area. If we clean up our area and make it just as good as anywhere else, the more people will stay.”

Both Lamkin and Moses say with so much turmoil in the world right now; they are encouraging people to vote if they want to see a change.

Photojournalist: Brandon Dawson