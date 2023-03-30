MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An elderly couple has died after a residential house fire.

According to the McDuffie County Coroner’s Office, Lloyd Shank, 84, and Shirley Shank, 80, died in their home on Gordon Street in Thomson on Wednesday night.

Authorities say the call for the fire came in around 8:53 p.m. on Wednesday night. Coroner Paul Johnson pronounced both of them dead on the scene around 10:05 p.m.

According to the Coroner’s office, both bodies will be going to the crime lab for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.