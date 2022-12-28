FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Eisenhower Army Medical Center is hosting a hiring fair for medical professionals.

Organizers say they are looking for medical professionals to help with providing health care to soldiers, their families, and retirees in the Fort Gordon and surrounding Augusta area.

The hiring fair will take place Thursday, January 12th from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at the DoubleTree Hotel at 2651 Perimeter Parkway in Augusta.

Organizers say they are looking to hire Health Technicians, Medical Support Assistants, Nursing Assistants, Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Practical Nurses (LPN), Registered Nurses, Occupational Therapists (OT), Physical Therapist Assistants (PTA), and Occupational Therapist Assistants (OTA).

Applicants need to bring with them their resume with 3 professional references, unofficial transcripts, copies of certifications (ACLS, BLS and PALS if applicable), and valid identification (driver’s license, social security card, citizenship document).

Organizers add that RN and LPN applicants must have 1 year of experience at a minimum.

For more information, visit the Eisenhower Army Medical Center website.