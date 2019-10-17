Eighty new cyber security jobs coming to Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)—The cyber security industry grows a bit more as one of the nation’s leading agencies adds 80 more jobs.

The announcement coming today from Georgia Governor, Brian Kemp, that Parsons Corporation will be expanding its operations at the Georgia Cyber Center in downtown Augusta. Governor Kemp announced in August of 2019 the decision by Parsons to locate inside the center permanently.

In a press release Governor Kemp says, “We are thrilled a leading cybersecurity company like Parsons is seeing rapid growth at the Georgia Cyber Center in Augusta. This expansion showcases the Cyber Center’s tremendous impact on the cyber industry in our state and the CSRA. These additional, high quality jobs will only add to Georgia’s resume as a national leader in the cyber industry and a key national security asset.”

The main focus of Parsons is to protect the nation’s network across defense and critical infrastructure markets. This most recent expansion is a direct result of the successful work Parsons has completed and promoted by the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon.

Steven Kendrick, the chairman of the Development Authority of Augusta says, “These are the jobs that we have been targeting as a community for cybersecurity and Downtown Augusta since the state’s investment in the Georgia Cyber Center. Parsons is a tremendous company that will be great for the community, Fort Gordon, and create jobs for the citizens of Richmond County and the entire MSA. We are excited to be able to assist them and look forward to helping them as they continue to expand in our community.”

To learn more about Parsons visit their website at www.parsons.com