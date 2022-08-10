AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The eighth annual Augusta Beerfest is make its return to the James Brown Arena.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 3PM to 6PM.

General Admission tickets are $40 in advance, $50 at the door and VIP Tickets are $80.

VIP tickets include include 2:00pm early entry, one souvenir tasting cup, food and access to specialty beers not available in General Admission.

General Admission tickets include one souvenir tasting cup, and access to all the beer you can sample.

If you’re a beer enthusiast this is a great opportunity to try new beers, and meet brew masters from all over the region.

If you’re the designated driver, no need to worry, free designated driver tickets available at the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena. Also, you can get VIP designated driver tickets for $20. These tickets will include food and soft drinks in the VIP area.

Local food trucks will also be on hand for the event.