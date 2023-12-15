AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Eight students in the Richmond county public school system are celebrating a momentous occasion as they are sitting next to loved ones during the ‘REACH Georgia’ signing day ceremony.

“There’s always bumps in the road, but what you do afterwards is what makes you shine,” said Ty’Annah Briggs, a student at Glenn Hills Middle School.

REACH Georgia is a program, which pairs 8th grade scholars with an academic coach and mentor throughout high school in order to help them maintain a 2.5 GPA or higher.

According to academic administrators, these students are already excelling above average, and they are hoping to receive a $10,000 scholarship in order to achieve higher education.

“I feel very excited and happy for myself because I worked very hard for it, and I pushed through all of the the obstacles that has come my way. I’m very thankful for everybody that has held me down through it all,” said Briggs.

“I’m not really confident in myself, and the scholarship really helped boost my confidence. In the future, I’m planning on becoming a crime scene investigator ” said Dakota McGahee, student at Tutt Middle School.

School leaders also had parents sign documents in order to make sure they are holding their children accountable.

“Just continuing to speak life into her, and letting her know that she can accomplish anything. I’m always there for her,” said Darsha West, a parent to one of the REACH Georgia students.

“It feels great. I’m beyond proud. I have very high expectations for her. I’m proud because she’s meeting all of those expectations that I have, and I know she can surpass the expectations that I have for her because she’s awesome,” said Natasha Jenkins, a parent to one of the REACH Georgia students.

The scholars also say it takes a lot to excel academically, and for other students who hope to achieve the same goals.

“Don’t give up. Keep trying,” said McGahee.

According to administrators, once the students complete this program, the scholarship will carry them throughout their college years.