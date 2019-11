EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The most wonderful time of the year will soon kick off in Edgefield, South Carolina.

A tree lighting will take place on Friday, November 29.

The program starts at 6 p.m. at the town square.

We’re told crafts for the kids, hot cocoa, music, Santa’s sleigh, and of course the tree lighting will be on tap.

The event is free and open to the public.