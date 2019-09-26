Edgefield Schools investigated possible ‘threat’

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield County Schools investigated a possible threat, Thursday morning.

A parent contacted the principal of Merriwether Middle School and reported content on social media that involved a MMS student making an alleged threat.

“MMS’s administration investigated the incident. Administration discovered the content was not posted at MMS and was not directed towards the school’s students or staff,” officials say.

We’re told students and staff were not endangered or threatened at any point.

“Administration followed ECSD policy in responding to the incident and the appropriate actions were taken to address the situation to ensure there was no potential danger,” officials added.