EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority reports that they are dealing with record water demands caused by customer leaks throughout the system during the current winter weather.

Authorities say they are asking customers to please conserve water and immediately report any loss of pressure or visible leaks to (803) 215-7553.

Authorities state that if customers have a leak and are unable to cut the water off, please call (803) 637-3011.

The Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority are asking customers not to let faucets drip at this time due to Monday’s forecast of above freezing temperatures.