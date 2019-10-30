Edgefield County pipe break brings immediate boil water advisory

Edgefield County, S.C. (WJBF) – A break in an eight-inch water main located along Currytown Road in Edgefield County will affect a significant chuck of the Edgefield system until, at the earliest, 10:30 or 11 a.m. Thursday.

The areas included in the advisory are Currytown Rd from Mealing Dr to Plantation Point, and include Whispering Woods Subdivision, Currytown Station Subdivision, Mealing Drive, and Mealing Court.

Customers are advised to boil their water on high, with bubbling, for one minute. Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority will be sampling the affected area and will advise when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

The break at Currytown Road will require the line there to be cut and replaced. Even when the replacement is done, the authority is asking that residents abide by the advisory for their own safety upon the chance of contamination, says authority spokesman Zeb Ryan.

The boil water advisory will last roughly 24 hours, a safety precaution until water testing can be completed on the affected water lines.

By 11 a.m. tomorrow, the test results will help Edgefield Water and Sewer know whether to lift the advisory or to send out a boil water notice, indicating there are contaminants in the water requiring boiling for consumption.

In this case, Ryan says that the Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority felt the area and population size covered by the advisory was large enough to issue a press release; in smaller affected populations, the authority would typically hand out fliers door-to-door.

Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority can be reached at (803) 637-4018 and (803) 279-1503 for information and updates.

WJBF will continue to keep you informed about what’s next.