EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A new animal control facility is coming to Edgefield County.

Edgefield County officials say they broke grown on Monday for the new Edgefield County Animal Care and Control Facility.

Officials say the Edgefield County Council approved more than $550,000 to build the new facility and that money came from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan funding.

Officials state that the Animal Care and Control Facility is the first facility of its kind in Edgefield County.

According to the council, Edgefield County animals were picked up and taken to the animal control facility in Aiken County.

Officials say the contract with Aiken County will end when the Edgefield County Animal Care and Control Facility opens up, which is expected to be completed by late summer of 2023.

Last month, County Officials broke ground on the new Law Enforcement Center, and officials say that both facilities will be co-located on the same property in Edgefield County, located off Rabbit Trail Road near Edgefield, South Carolina.