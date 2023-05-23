EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An Edgefield County man received a big celebration on Tuesday for his birthday.

The students at W.E. Parker Elementary School found out that Charlie Mealing never had a birthday party.

So, on Tuesday, the children said they decided to throw him a surprise party for him, and even though it was not his actual birthday, the kids said they thought he deserved to have a party anyway.

“It was really exciting. I woke up this morning and was like, ‘it’s birthday time!’ You know…I mean, it was just something. It’s just so great. Just the feeling. It’s amazing,” says Truman Massey, a 5th grader.

Students say that Mealing is a huge Chiefs fan, and they gifted him with a brand new Chiefs cap.