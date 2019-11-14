Edgefield County is growing; 2 new planned developments, cell tower up for discussion at Planning Commission meeting

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Growth is coming to Edgefield County. Residents will have a chance to have their voices heard concerning new developments in the area this week.

“When we first came out here, there was very, very little traffic on the road. But today, you can hardly get out of your driveway because it is literally bumper to bumper during work hours,” Forest Smith told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk when asked about growth.

There is no shortage of homes being built and others being put up for sale and vacant lots are up for grabs in Edgefield County, too. To keep up with growth, two new developments are being planned in the County.

The first is on Murrah Road. Windsor Development Group is proposing the development of a major subdivision with 111 lots. This proposed subdivision would be the first phase of the Windsor Planned Development. The conceptual plans for the development would connect to West Five Notch Road.

The total acreage is 180.94 and all lots will be on water and sewer provided by Edgefield County Water and Sewer Authority.

Per the planning material provided to NewsChannel 6 ahead of Thursday’s meeting, the proposal will receive automatic approval on December 21, if no decision is reached by that time.

The planned development was approved by County Council on August 12, 2019.

The second development is Tavern Hill. Tavern Hill, LLC is proposing that planned development. The property owned by SLH Investments, LLC is located along Stephens Road and Sweetwater Road at the intersection of Mealing Road.

Tavern Hill, LLC is proposing 212 lots of varying sizes in that area.

With growth comes the need for stronger communications tools in the community. So, Verizon Wireless is proposing the development of a telecommunication tower. The site will be located at 1879 Martintown Road.

“Some are concerned about the environmental impact that we have. Others are concerned about the fact that it would be in aesthetic detriment. Some people concerned about the health impact to people,” Forest Smith added.

Property values as well will be affected, as the tower, proposed to stand at 205 ft., will be right in eye view of those in the community. Possibly affecting wildlife in the area, too.

“We share our habitat with the red-cockaded woodpecker,” Lucy Smith said. “They’re very rare. So we’re very lucky to have them in our habitat,” she added.

She’s also concerned about the migratory waterfowl that come to the area.

“We also know that electromagnetic radiation from cell phone towers interferes with their ability to tell which way is north or south. They don’t know where they’re going. And in general, they would try to avoid this. But if they have a cell phone tower on the Georgia side and they have a cell phone tower here, it’s gonna throw up a roadblock,” she shared.

The site will be on a 2-acre parcel owned by Merriweather Hall, aka Merriwether Community Club and Volunteer Fire Department. The property owner entered into a land lease agreement with Verizon.

The lease area is 6,400 Sq. ft. and will be fenced in and screened by landscaping.

The issue was tabled at the October 10, 2019, Planning Commission meeting following a public hearing.

The Smith’s and others are asking for environmental studies to be completed. They’ve also considering legal action if the tower is successful.

“We’ve also presented this to our attorney who has agreed to take on the case and we’re gathering funds to fund the attorney to make it go forward,” Forest Smith shared.

What they are seeking most of all is a change in officials’ hearts.

“We would like to have the Planning Commission, either table it for a duration of the study or survey, or turn it down. It needs to be put in another area. We’re not against the fact that the tower needs to be somewhere, we understand that, but it needs to be in some other place —and can be in some other place — where it will serve the needs of the people and at the same time will not be sitting in the middle of the neighborhood,” he added.

The Planning Commission meeting is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 in County Council Chambers.