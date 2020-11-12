Edgar’s Above Broad to stream The Masters tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s restaurant week in the Garden City. Different places are donating a sum of their proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club. One of them is Edgars Above Broad.

Edgar’s Above Broad has been opened for about two months now. There’s potential for rainy weather, but management is looking at the bright side.

A toned down Masters is a learning experience, especially for those involved in their education system.

The restaurant is part of Goodwill industries providing student-employees real life experience in the industry.

They’ll be streaming the Masters tournament and have live music.

Senior Vice President of Edgar’s Hospitality, Tripp Harrison, says, “you know, number one we built this to create a rich training ground. You know, this place is almost like a resort if you’ve been here. If you haven’t, you need to come check it out because there’s nothing like it in the city. So, this is going to provide an incredible training program for our students who are going into our upcoming culinary operations in resorts in clubs degree.”

The restaurant is having craft cocktails named after Masters staples, like The Azalea.

“We’re anticipating mostly locals. We certainly welcome those who are visiting, the meeting, you know all the support elements that go along with executing the tournament even without patrons, and we welcome them as well. We think this is going to be a fun time, because you’re right. The energy is still in the city,” says Harrison.

Edgar’s Above Broad is opened Wednesday-Saturday at 5:00 PM. If you want to try and beat the rain, you can book a reservation HERE.