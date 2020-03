AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Edgar’s Above Broad is the newest concept from Edgar’s Hospitality Group that is set to open later in the spring.

The new satellite bar will be an Airstream on the outside terrace of the Augusta University tower at 699 Broad Street.

Edgar’s Above Broad will be a fun rooftop bar and dining experience. Along with the Airstream, a giant checker board, and green will be installed.

Instillation begins Monday, March 9th at 11:00 A.M.