Edgar’s Above Broad brings a new dining experience to Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A new dining concept is opening in the Garden City amid the pandemic.

Edgar’s Above Broad is a 17,000 square foot restaurant and entertainment venue overlooking the arts and entertainment district on Broad Street.

“What a great venue we have, a great applied learning facility for the Helms College students. Which further enhances our overall mission as an organization,” said Executive Chef Frank Kassner.

“Well its a whole entertainment experience and from the culinary side, the food is imaginative. Chef Kassner has come up with such a great menu,” said Angi Harben the Senior Director of Communications.

The indoor-outdoor establishment will feature an air-stream turned gathering oasis for beverages, a bocce ball court, putting green and more.

The restaurant will have plenty of room for social distancing.

“It is literally an elevated experience. We’ve got great food and great fun and its really all apart of the experience not just for our guests but also for the students at Helms College who are enrolled in the culinary program because they are going to get great applied learning opportunities here at this great venue and their going to be able to come out of Helms college well prepared to start on those career pathways,” said Harben.

The menu is spearheaded by Executive Chef and Culinary Operations Director, Frank Kassner, who plans to focus on small plates and grab-and-go items.

