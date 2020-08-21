Economic and visitor impact of cancelled Ironman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Millions of dollars lost because of the canceled Ironman triatholon. The sporting event is the second largest we have in the CSRA behind the Masters.

Get ready to hear this number…five million dollars. That’s how much money was made from the event last year.

The Ironman foundation gives $20,000 dollars to local sports groups, but not this year.

Augusta Sports Council usually hires around 50 off-duty officers to help run the event, which is now a lost paycheck.

Money is pumped through local hotels, shops, and restaurants during the season.

CEO of the Augusta Sports Council, Brian Graham, says, “the athletes come, and they bring friends, family as spectators. So, there is a lot more than 36 hundred competitors here.”

The event is also one of the largest international sports outings hosted locally besides Masters.

12 years running and it all came to a halt. Truly, no pun intended, the Augusta Sports Council is sad to see this year moving at such a slow pace.

Athletes from 49 states, and 29 countries come to the event. That rounds out to 3,600 people, along with their friends and family.

It’s a great opportunity for tourism in Augusta that’ll be missed.

“Certain airlines have had relaxed restrictions in terms of travel. They are giving full credits back to people who cannot attend a race due to a cancellation,” says Graham.

Registration reimbursements are deferred through Ironman for future races.

