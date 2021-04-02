Easter services in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Easter 2021 is upon us! Here’s a list of Easter services being held throughout the CSRA.
Macedonia Church in Grovetown
10:30 a.m. Drive-in Resurrection Service
304 UN Court, Grovetown, GA
*those wishing to attend will drive in and tune in to 88.1 FM
Abilene Baptist Church -3917 Washington Road, Martinez
Morning Worship: 8:30, 9:45* & 11:00 a.m.
First ever Student Easter Worship Service will be at 11:00 a.m. All 5th-12th grade students and their families are welcome to attend.
Macedonia Church of Augusta -1828 Wrightsboro Road
Resurrection Service
11:00 AM Outdoor Worship
Greater Young Zion Baptist Church -405 Sand Bar Ferry Rd
Parking Lot Easter Service and Communion
10:00 AM
Listen in at 104.7 FM
Also online on YouTube and Facebook
Warren Baptist Church -3203 Washington Rd
Resurrection Sunday Worship
Three services with multiple venues to accommodate social distancing.
8:30, 10:00, 11:30
Worship Center
Worship Venue (Gym)
Worship Overflow (Simmons Hall)
Live Stream (Facebook, YouTube, Church Online)
Trinity on the Hill UMC -1330 Monte Sano Avenue
Easter Sunday
7:00am – Sunrise Service w/ Communion – Lawn between Sanctuary & Chapel. Bring your own chair! Masks are optional. Tune into 90.1 FM.
8:30am – Traditional Service in Sanctuary. Overflow seating will be in the Chapel or outside the Sanctuary on the lawn. We will open the doors and windows so you can hear the music! Bring your own chair for outdoor seating & your own tablet or device to watch the service.
9:45am – 3 on the Hill – Contemporary Service in Wesley Hall
11:00am – Traditional Service in Sanctuary. Overflow seating in the Chapel & Wesley Hall. We will also have overflow seating outside the Sanctuary on the lawn. Bring your own chair for outdoor seating & your own tablet or device to watch the service. If you sit outside, masks are optional.
**Masks are required for all services indoors. Social distancing is required for all services.**
Good Shepherd Baptist Church
1714 Olive Rd, Augusta
9:45 online service on Facebook
Liberty Baptist Church
1232 Anderson Ave, Augusta
10:50AM
Online service on YouTube and Facebook
Tabernacle Baptist
Resurrection Sunday service at 10 a.m.
Drive-in Easter service at Augusta Mall in the extended parking lot behind Dillard’s
“Communion in the Community” is the theme
Sermon by Pastor Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr.
Thankful Baptist Church
302 Walker St
Online Service
11:00am
Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church
710 East Cedar Street
11:00 AM in person or online
Masks required, social distancing and sanitizing guidelines followed
TrueNorth Church
1297 W Martintown Road -North Augusta, SC
April 3rd 5pm and 7pm
April 4th 9am and 11am
Inside, outside, curbside and online
Masks required if attending inside
First Baptist Church North Augusta
625 Georgia Ave
9:30 & 11:00 AM
Bring flowers to put on the cross in the cross in the courtyard.
Wear your mask. If you forget, they will give you one.
Social distancing guidelines enforced.
Second Providence Baptist Church
1202 Old Edgefield Rd, North Augusta
9:45am online service
Livestreamed on YouTube
Grace United Methodist
639 Georgia Ave, North Augusta
Sunrise Service 7:45am
Casual Service 8:30am
Butterfly Release 9:45
Traditional Sanctuary 11:00am
If you would like to add your church to the list, please email us at producers@wjbf.com.