Easter services in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Easter 2021 is upon us! Here’s a list of Easter services being held throughout the CSRA.

Macedonia Church in Grovetown

10:30 a.m. Drive-in Resurrection Service

304 UN Court, Grovetown, GA

*those wishing to attend will drive in and tune in to 88.1 FM

Abilene Baptist Church -3917 Washington Road, Martinez

Morning Worship: 8:30, 9:45* & 11:00 a.m.

First ever Student Easter Worship Service will be at 11:00 a.m. All 5th-12th grade students and their families are welcome to attend.

Macedonia Church of Augusta -1828 Wrightsboro Road

Resurrection Service

11:00 AM Outdoor Worship

Greater Young Zion Baptist Church -405 Sand Bar Ferry Rd

Parking Lot Easter Service and Communion

10:00 AM

Listen in at 104.7 FM

Also online on YouTube and Facebook

Warren Baptist Church -3203 Washington Rd

Resurrection Sunday Worship

Three services with multiple venues to accommodate social distancing.

8:30, 10:00, 11:30

Worship Center

Worship Venue (Gym)

Worship Overflow (Simmons Hall)

Live Stream (Facebook, YouTube, Church Online)

Trinity on the Hill UMC -1330 Monte Sano Avenue

Easter Sunday

7:00am – Sunrise Service w/ Communion – Lawn between Sanctuary & Chapel. Bring your own chair! Masks are optional. Tune into 90.1 FM.

8:30am – Traditional Service in Sanctuary. Overflow seating will be in the Chapel or outside the Sanctuary on the lawn. We will open the doors and windows so you can hear the music! Bring your own chair for outdoor seating & your own tablet or device to watch the service.

9:45am – 3 on the Hill – Contemporary Service in Wesley Hall

11:00am – Traditional Service in Sanctuary. Overflow seating in the Chapel & Wesley Hall. We will also have overflow seating outside the Sanctuary on the lawn. Bring your own chair for outdoor seating & your own tablet or device to watch the service. If you sit outside, masks are optional.

**Masks are required for all services indoors. Social distancing is required for all services.**

Good Shepherd Baptist Church

1714 Olive Rd, Augusta

9:45 online service on Facebook

Liberty Baptist Church

1232 Anderson Ave, Augusta

10:50AM

Online service on YouTube and Facebook

Tabernacle Baptist

Resurrection Sunday service at 10 a.m.

Drive-in Easter service at Augusta Mall in the extended parking lot behind Dillard’s

“Communion in the Community” is the theme

Sermon by Pastor Dr. Charles E. Goodman Jr.

Thankful Baptist Church

302 Walker St

Online Service

11:00am

Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church

710 East Cedar Street

11:00 AM in person or online

Masks required, social distancing and sanitizing guidelines followed

TrueNorth Church

1297 W Martintown Road -North Augusta, SC

April 3rd 5pm and 7pm

April 4th 9am and 11am

Inside, outside, curbside and online

Masks required if attending inside

First Baptist Church North Augusta

625 Georgia Ave

9:30 & 11:00 AM

Bring flowers to put on the cross in the cross in the courtyard.

Wear your mask. If you forget, they will give you one.

Social distancing guidelines enforced.

Second Providence Baptist Church

1202 Old Edgefield Rd, North Augusta

9:45am online service

Livestreamed on YouTube

Grace United Methodist

639 Georgia Ave, North Augusta

Sunrise Service 7:45am

Casual Service 8:30am

Butterfly Release 9:45

Traditional Sanctuary 11:00am

If you would like to add your church to the list, please email us at producers@wjbf.com.