AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Salvation Army, SWAT Foundation, and Gathering of the Multitude have come together to present an “Easter Eggstravaganza.”

It’s a free event that’s open to the public, and it all takes place at the Kroc Center Field, on April 16th, at 11am.

“We are going to have over 3,000 eggs hidden all over the place, out here, in our field. There’s going to be free food, there’s going to be music, we’re even bring in a petting zoo, and we’re also looking at quite a long list of vendors with treats and goodies,” said the Marketing and PR Manager at the Salvation Army of Augusta, Chris Bailey.

The event is a chance for the Salvation Army to continue it’s connection with the community.

“We’ve been very connected with this community for over the years, and we just want to be there to provide something fun for the children to do for Easter,” said Bailey.

The Easter Egg hunt itself will be happening at 11:30am, along with a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.