SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at East Georgia State College in the drawing II class have been working to put their artwork in an exhibition at Kalmanson Gallery of the Emanuel Arts Council.

The exhibition opening Thursday, May 19th from 5-7pm, is entitled “Meridional Passions: An Exhibition of Southern Interests.” The exhibition explores southern identity and the area through a wide range of lenses. It will be on display until June 24th. The opening reception is open the the public.

A release from the college describes some of the artwork in the gallery,