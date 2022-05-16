SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at East Georgia State College in the drawing II class have been working to put their artwork in an exhibition at Kalmanson Gallery of the Emanuel Arts Council.
The exhibition opening Thursday, May 19th from 5-7pm, is entitled “Meridional Passions: An Exhibition of Southern Interests.” The exhibition explores southern identity and the area through a wide range of lenses. It will be on display until June 24th. The opening reception is open the the public.
A release from the college describes some of the artwork in the gallery,
“Students featured in the show include Maddux Bedgood, Odalyz Canesco-Sanchez, Dormeshia Elam, C.J. Gresham, Jadah Harrison, Amanda Lee, and Viri Mejia. Each student took the idea of southern interests and chose something they could relate to or are interested in to draw about. Canesco-Sanchez used color pencils to draw her pieces of art that were focused on plants from our area. Bedgood focused his pieces on interests and memories of his time growing up. Elam created her artwork around southern items she likes including sunflowers, picknicks, and red velvet cake. Mejia had a similar idea. She used drawings of hands holding items that she likes or that reminds her of her family’s background. Harrison’s pieces were inspired by things that remind her of her grandmother who lived in the south. Gresham used his creativity to draw southern cryptids, and Lee focused on haunted places in Georgia.”