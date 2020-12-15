East Augusta Neighbors say trash stayed after dumpsters were taken

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) This is the entry into Marion homes a neighborhood that has seen some obstacles over the years and look what’s greeting people coming in big pile of tires and other debris neighbors say ii was the city that put it there.

There’s new curbing and sidewalks in Marion Homes but that’s not what the residents are focusing on right now.

“The neighborhood is already bad with some of these houses that need to be torn down why make it even worse people are trying to live nice live comfortable but that’s an eyesore,” said Willie Lewis.

The eyesores are caused by piles of debris residents have tossed out, there were some dumpsters that had been put out and neighbors were using them

““hey put the dumpsters out people were throwing trash in them the next thing I know the dumpsters came up missing people we’re thinking they we’re bringing the dumpsters back so they piled it up there, “said Lewis.

But when the dumpsters got picked up earlier this month residents say not all the trash went with them, they say crews took out the tires and piled them on the ground.

“They had the dumpsters there mainly for trash most dumps don’t take tires so I believe what they did when people put the tires in there, they throw it back out then took the dumpsters,” said resident Elester Shaw.

That has some here feeling dumped on.

“He could have carried it with them then they would have gotten to the dump but they thrown them back out and they piled up right there.” said Shaw.

I talked to officials out at the landfill they were not sure about a neighborhood cleanup or dumpsters but said since this debris is out here, they will come and get it cleaned up in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.