AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Did you feel that? Many over the CSRA may have felt a rumble or shake early Saturday.

According to USGS.GOV, an earthquake occurred in Stillmore, Ga that could be felt all over the CSRA.

A map on the USGS.GOV website shows the earthquake was felt as far as Brunswick, Ga. to McCormick, SC.

According to the intensity scale, the earthquake was a level V which is considered moderate.