Early voting underway; in person turnout slow

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Advanced voting is underway again, but with some changes.

Voters casting ballots in person for the delayed state primaries, and Augusta city elections.

The coronavirus has resulted in a different set up instead of 20 voting machines there are 9, so it is expected voting is going to be slower.



“The whole process would take longer if we had the same amount of people coming through luckily for us I think people have listened to health officials we have not had many people come in an vote today we had 27 in total the first two hours and the set up that we have now has been able to accommodate that without people having to wait,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.



Masks are being offered to voters as the enter the poll, however Bailey says they are not required to wear it.