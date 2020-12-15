Early voting stays busy in Augusta

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) The run-offs are on in Georgia and voters in Augusta are taking notice.

This is day two of early voting at Bell Auditorium and despite the cool cloudy conditions a steady stream of voters came out.

It was busy, but not like Monday when more than 2000 cast ballots, the record for early voting at a single location in Augusta.

“We were thrilled to see the numbers as high as they were topping two thousand ballots cast for the first time ever in any single day early voting at one particular site,” said Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says with the big turnout she expects early and absentee voting to easily outpace election day voting like it did in November