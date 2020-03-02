Early voting includes T-SPLOST

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Early voting for the presidential preference primaries in Georgia is underway.

And for 13 counties in our area that includes both Democratic and Republican Primaries, -and- the vote to extend the Transportation Sales Tax.

The democratic primary is getting most of the attention however all voters can take part, and cast a ballot on the Transportation sales tax as well.

” Folks in Richmond County who come in to vote you may choose a Democratic or Republican Ballot.or you may choose a non partisan ballot and that sales tax issue will be on all three of those ballots,” says Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

And this is the first election with the new voting system, where voters must have their paper ballot placed in the scanning box for it to count, so remember that.