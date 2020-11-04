Early voting expected to top Election Day turnout

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Troy Few came to his precinct at Julian Smithy a little bit nervous, but ready to cast his ballot.

“This is a very important election for me very important I think it’s a very important election for a whole lot of other people and people should be out to vote especially this election right here,” said Few.

This is a much different Election Day vote, because with record breaking early voting, the majority of vote are expected to have already been cast but voters were still showing up.

“We have a line this morning to start off at seven o’clock we’ve been steady all day long having done this for a long time I have noticed that advanced voting about how busy we are on actual Election Day,” said Judy Blackstone, Poll Manager at the Juliam Smith polling site.

Shortly after t lunch voters were in and out, on Election Day, with no regrets about not voting early or by mail.

“In the community we have I knew that we would get everything going like we needed to I didn’t have any doubts that we would be held up or anything,” said Whitney Salter.

“I just feel confident coming in and vote the day of the election that’s the way I’ve always done it and I feel confident doing it,” said Few

It’s just better to better to be here this makes you feel good when you know you voted and I voted for the right person,” said Doris Mitchell.

Some hiccups on this election day the polling site at Mount Vernon Church opened 15 minutes late so the court has ordered that precinct to remain open until 7:15 all other polls and the mail in ballot drop boxes will stay open until 7 but if you’re in line for either you will be allowed to vote.