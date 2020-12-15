Early voting begins for historic Georgia runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Heading to the polls has become all too familiar for Georgia voters. They returned on Monday for the first day of Early Voting for the January runoff elections.

“i wish we didn’t have to come back,” Wayne Peloquin, a Columbia County voter, said,

It was just last month that voters cast their ballots in the General Election. Six weeks later, many people are eager to vote again — some even waiting in the rain and in long lines.

“I wouldn’t have missed it,” Jessie Blodgett, a Columbia County voter, said,

All attention is on the state’s Senate candidates this round — Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock is challenging Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler; Democrat Jon Ossoff is taking on Republican Sen. David Perdue. The entire country is watching those races closely as the outcomes will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

“There’s so much at stake this go-around, more this time than last time,” Peloquin said.

The magnitude of the election is falling on the shoulders of local election directors throughout Georgia, including Lynn Bailey of Richmond County. Each county was required to conduct an audit and recount, forcing Boards of Elections to tap into their budgets.

“We didn’t know in 2019 when we prepared our budget for this year whether we would have a runoff in November,” she explained. “There is a little bit of money set aside, but it won’t be enough.”

On average, fewer people vote in runoff elections than in General Elections. 65 percent of Richmond County voters turned out in November. Bailey expects that number to fall to 50 percent in January, especially with the holidays landing in the middle of the early voting schedule.

Absentee ballots are expected to play an important role again. As of Monday, more than 25,000 were issued to Richmond County voters. 16,075 were sent out in Columbia County. Absentee ballots have posed some challenges in the last two elections. Bailey says the biggest issue the county faced in the June primary was voters, who requested an absentee ballot, showing up at polling places without their ballot. Voters are required to surrender their absentee ballots if they choose to vote in-person instead. If they do not bring it, election workers have to go through their files to ensure they have not turned their ballot in.

“It affects not only the voter who is voting right then, but everyone else in line behind them is slowed down by that process. It’s really important if we send you a ballot, keep up with it. Either use it, or if you don’t want to use it that’s fine, but take it with you when you go vote in person.”

With all eyes on Georgia, Bailey is hopeful she’ll have results by the end of the night on January 5.

“When we finished counting during the November election, we had everything counted when we left on Election Night except for the provisional ballots. I don’t see why that same scenario won’t happen in January.”

Early voting dates and locations:

Richmond County

Columbia County