Early morning house fire in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County crews were called to the scene of a fire early this morning.

The Columbia County Fire Departement said the emergency call came in around 2:30 a.m. The fire engulfed a house on the 4000 block of Ellington Drive in the Canterbury Farms neighborhood in Grovetown.

The fire chief confirms the flames started in a bedroom on the second floor of the house and quickly spread to the attic causing some major damage to the roof.

The house is a total loss.

Fortunately, the people that lived in the house were able to get out safely.

Investigators are working to figure out how the blaze got started.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 for any further developments.