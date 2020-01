AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County firefighters are on the scene of two house fires.

One is near the intersection of Old Savannah Road at Sherman Street in Augusta.

The second fire is just one block over at Twiggs and David Streets.

The Twiggs Street around-a-bout is closed at this time.

Both homes appear to be abandoned, so no injuries are reported at this time.

NewsChannel 6 has a team in the area, we’ll continue to update you when more information becomes available.