Earlier start for Sunday alcohol sales in Augusta

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) For a couple of years now restaurants have been able to start selling alcohol on Sunday’s starting at 11 AM under the so called “brunch bill,” now thanks to a vote by Augusta commissioners other establishments can take advantage of this earlier starting time.

The times they are a changing, when it comes to alcohol sales in Augusta after a vote by commissioners.

“It’s called free enterprise that’s the system I don’t see anything wrong with it personally,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

Before this week grocery, convenience and liquor stores in Augusta had to wait until 12:30 PM before selling alcohol on Sundays, but following in the wake of restaurants commissioners approved a change in the alcohol ordinance to allow the stores to start selling an hour and a half earlier.

“The convenience stores grocery stores restaurants could already serve at 11 so all the retailers including liquor stores can open at 11 AM,” said Planning and Development Director Rob Sherman.

The change to earlier selling hours was without the debate that surrounded the beginning of Sunday sales, and some commissioners say the next step should be to allow bars to be open on Sundays.

“Now they can be open one Sunday a year and that’s normally Super Bowl Sunday I think they should be allowed to be open every Sunday if they choose to like I said its free enterprise its business,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“Eventually I think the state will get around to allow bars to be open on Sunday’s but they haven’t gotten there yet.” Said Sherman.

Now commissioners could not extend Sunday hours to bars on their own they would have to wait for a change in state law first, In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.