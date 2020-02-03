E-Visits help patients get health checks and prescriptions online

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- If you’re feeling sick and want to skip the lines, University Hospitals made it that much easier to get checked.

You can do it online in the comfort of your own home through E-visits.

Dr. Bozeman Sherwood with University Hospitals Primary Prompt Care, says, “we can treat conditions such as sore throats, colds, pink eye, ear aches online and in the comfort of your own home or business while you’re at work you can get online medical care by having a visit online with one of our providers.”

You don’t even have to leave your house to get prescribed the medication you need.

The app is called ‘My Chart,’ and it can only be used if you have been a previous patient with University Hospitals.

“Sign onto an E-visit. Answer some questions and within three or four hours or less, you’ll get a response from one of our providers who will tell you what needs to be done online,” says Dr. Sherwood. “They can send prescriptions to the pharmacy for you. They can send you a message about what to do about the illness or problem.”

‘My Chart’ has a security system in place to make sure doctors are not just prescribing medication without knowing the persons identity.

“We have quality management parameters in place, where we can track and see by asking the questions and see where patients are located when they contact us, what state they’re in, if they’ve been to see us in the past. We have the chart available to us, we can review their medical records,” says Dr. Sherwood.

NewsChannel 6 previously reported on the overcrowding of emergency departments. Well, these e-visits will also alleviate overcrowding at Prompt Care Centers.

“It does off-load the overcrowding in emergency departments if you re-direct people where they should be going. About 30% of patients that go to emergency departments throughout the country can go to urgent care centers. So, we’re trying to offload our urgent care centers,” says Dr. Bozeman.

The health platform shows you your past records, test results, if you have any allergies and much more.

“So, what you’re doing is you’re providing more care, more access to a larger population of people, make it more convenient during the same day,” says Dr. Bozeman.

The cost is at a maximum of $35. Click HERE to get access.