Dysfunction has city leaders looking to Fire Department reforms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Commissioners wanted to know if the fire assessment was recommending the removal of the fire Chief, the consultants joked that without serious reforms that would be like rearranging the furniture on the Titanic, but they also basically said without serious reforms the fire department would continue to flounder.

The Fire Department needs assessments reads like a what –not- to do labor management book, saying things like no chain of command, no respect for leadership.

Commissioners are saying its time to put the study’s recommendations into action.

“The consultant did an outstanding job, they did a very good job on it I just think we need to give some direction like they said, the Fire Department has not been operating like it should be,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The consultants saying that’s an understatement calling the Fire Department dysfunctional, pointing out there’s been a complaint accusing the chief of discrimination.

“This one individual who says he’s been discriminated against if there is any legitimacy to that letter you got issues and some pretty major ones,” said Tim McGrath of the McGrath Consulting Group.

Consultants said one major reform would be assigning an H.R specialist to the Fire Department to make sure city policy is being followed.

“That’s been one of the issues that have been on going is the fact that the Fire Department polices do not line up with the policies of Augusta and they’re constantly changing as well to suit the needs of the leadership,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

The assessment is critical of the commission’s involvement in fire department issues, leading some to say city leaders need to back off and let the reforms take effect.

Either the Chief is going to do what he’s supposed to do or he’s not then we can come back and make a decision. So therefore, we need to stop putting this on the agenda, stop discussing this in public keep mudding up the water,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Commissioner Ben Hasan told city leaders they needed to hear from the Fire Chief to see if he would be willing and able to implement these recommendations that is something city leaders have chosen not to do so far.

