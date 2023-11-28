AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s been a long time in discussion, but commissioners are ready to approve the design concept for renovations at Dyess Park.

“We’ve been trying to get this park built for the past decade or so. Nnow we’re finally to a point where we have the dollars and we’re going to move forward with building the park that the neighborhood could be proud of,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The plans call for new basketball courts and pickle ball courts a splash pad. But plans also call for some Augusta history to become history.

“I don’t think it’s anything we can do it would probably cost more to try and keep it than to tear it down,” said Commissioner Francine Scott.

The site includes one of the oldest existing buildings used as a fire station in Augusta, built around 1890. But the renovation plans call for it to be demolished unless commissioners act.

“I’m just going to listen and see what we could do with the building – if we can save it. If we can’t, it has to go,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The building was closed 5 years ago for safety reasons, so many feel it’s beyond saving.

“It’s time for change, I think the best thing to do is tear it down, rebuild there and make a better area,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

Plans call for a new community center at Dyess Park but keeping the old one after 130 years is not in the plans.