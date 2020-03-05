Dyess Park new community center and more from SPLOST?

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Recreation centers are a common target for SPLOST funding and that will be the case in SPLOST VIII as well. and commissioner indicating one rec center needs to be at the top of the list.

In such bad shape the Dyess Park Community Center has been closed for more than a year and a half but neighbors here expect the new SPLOST will help change that.

“We’re looking for that a full multi-functioning multipurpose center so it can address a lot of the needs in the community and hopefully we will be successful in getting that,” said Stanley Hawes, of the Laney Walker Neighborhood Association.

Last fall commissioners approved six million dollars to overhaul the Brigham Center, over requests to replace Dyess Park, but Commissioners said in the next phase of the SPLOST, Dyess Park would be funded.

City administrators are now recommending 6 million for Dyess Park in the next phase of the tax, but some commissioners say that isn’t all that residents want.

‘I think they want to see something more than that with all the work on James Brown Boulevard they would like to see a conference center,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy, who represents the area.

The city has gotten a request from an outside group seeking 50 million dollars in sales tax money for a James Brown Museum and Conference Center for Dyess Park.

“I’m very much supportive of it I don’t know if we will use 50 million I do think we need to put it on the table,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“Not at 50 million we maybe able to talk around the issue to see what we can come up with we may be able to we may not be able to,” said Commissioner Bobby Williams.

Now the James Brown conference Center and Museum not the only outside agency looking for SPLOST funding, the Mini Theater looking for five million dollars the Augusta Jewish history Museum looking for three and a half million dollars all these outside agencies will get the chance to make a presentation to the commission March 24th in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.