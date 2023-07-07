AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – As we continue into summer and there are high temperatures, it’s important to be aware of how hot it can get inside your car.

To show how important it is to not leave children or pets inside of cars we decided to bring back a segment that shows just how hot it can get.

We’ll be baking cookies inside of a car for roughly six hours.

To better explain this process, and why we do this demonstration, we brought back former Meteorologist, now math teacher, Micah Rumsey.

Micah used to do this segment regularly to show how a car can be like an oven on a hot summer day.

“We’re here talking heat because I used to bake cookies in the car all the time and people kept asking me ‘why do you keep doing this segment, what’s the purpose, but every year over ten kids die in hot cars, it happened literally this last week in Florida, over the 4th of July weekend, overnight even, it wasn’t even that hot outside. So we’re still doing this because we want to make sure that kids, pets, elderly folks are safe at home.”

So how hot is it right now?

“So it’s going to be in the mid 90’s today, it’s about 10:30am right now, which means we’re probably sitting in the mid 80’s, it’s going to get hotter as we go throughout the day, but inside of a car is literally like an oven, that’s why we’re backing cookies right? You can see temperatures on the dashboard get up to 180 to 200 degrees. I’ve had it up to 180, 190 before when we’ve done this segment. So the sun comes in, goes through the windshield. It doesn’t just heat the air, it heats the dashboard, it heats your seats, it heats all those other surfaces, and then the air has nowhere to go, and you think ‘maybe I’ll just roll the windows down, right? Scientific studies have shown that rolling your windows down 8 inches almost doesn’t change the temperature at all so rolling down your windows doesn’t help. It heats up the car, and if it heats up long enough we can have problems for our health.

How long is it going to take to bake these cookies.

“As we put them in the car, it’s already going to be warm in there because even after a few minutes of shutting a car off you can see the temperature rise significantly, so we’ll see it heat up really quick. In terms of safety all it takes is 10 minutes for a kid to be in a car like this to start to have major health effects, kids can’t regulate their body temperature as easily as adults. Pets it’s even worse, you leave your pet in the car for just five minutes, they can start to have irreversible health effects. So, no amount of time is appropriate for leaving your kid in the car, or pet, to go inside. We have all these places that have drive up ordering, that’s the safe thing. For these cookies, it’s going to take a little while to bake, getting the car to 400 degrees, we’re probably looking at six plus hours.”

What are some safety tips for being out in this heat right now?

“The big thing right now is with modern technology, a lot of cars these days have alarms to let you know that something is in the back seat. If you don’t have that, put something on your dashboard to remind you that there’s something in the backseat, and of course utilize other things you can do like drive-up, pick-up so that you never leave a kid, or a pet or an elderly relative in the car.”

We put our cookies in to the car and left them to cook. Around 2:30pm we popped back in to see how they were looking. The cookies have really started cooking. We decided to give them a few more hours before we see the final product.

At 4:30 we took out our cookies to see the final product. While they could’ve used another hour or so to be completely done, they where still edible.

Again the point of this experiment is to let people know how hot it’s getting inside of cars right now. So stay safe, stay hydrated, and remember not to leave children, the elderly, or pets in the car.