AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- It’s been closed for nearly two years, but an iconic Aiken barbecue restaurant is back.

“It’s been seven years in the making, not just over the year, the last year and a half,” said Owner Christian Judy.

Judy’s parents bought the business back in 1996. When they retired in 2015, they gave the keys to Christian.

Though he faced challenges throughout his first few years, nothing could have prepared him for June 11th, 2022–when his restaurant burned to the ground.

“As we’re on our way out of town, I get a call from our manager that our building is on fire. He actually texted me saying ‘building on fire, evacuating everybody, call you in a minute.’ And I was like no, we need to talk about that now,” said Judy.

His wife Rebecca says it was devastating to her and the family.

“It was devastating. It was completely devastating,” said Judy. “I knew that it would be devastating on him, it would be devastating on our family, the community.”

The fire was caused by an old rib cooker that got just enough oxygen to reignite–leaving more than $300,000 in damages.

But rebuilding from the ground up gave the project a $2.8 Million price tag.

“That actually doesn’t include all the costs, but that covers all the costs strictly with the new building,” said Judy. “We had to buy land around us, and several other things to make this a reality.”

Insurance covered $800,000, but they had to take out a loan and raise the rest of the funds themselves.

“It was definitely a challenge to find the funds, but that’s when family comes around you and tries to help you as much as humanly possible,” said Judy.

Judy says local business owners came to their aid during that time period, and were a big help to get them back on their feet.

The other consideration for Judy was new and returning employees.

According to the owner, Duke’s brought back everyone but three employees that were on staff prior to the fire occurring.

Judy says during the hiatus, he made sure his employees got the money they needed.

“Several of our managers stayed on payroll the entire time,” said Judy. “At the beginning of the process, I promised them I will take care of you the entire way–and we had to do that.”

While they were unable to work there for a year and a half, Judy says they had opportunities to work elsewhere.

“Several of them had to work for Chick-Fil-A, some of them worked for other local business owners who were looking for employment at the time. Eventually, everybody came back except for three,” said Judy.

As for those three employees who did not return, Judy says one employee moved away, and the other two employees took on other jobs.

Fast forward to today, and they have the new building they’ve been wanting.

Aiken Chamber of Commerce President J. David Jameson says it’s the beginning of a new chapter.

“This is a new year, and this is where you have new beginnings,” said Jameson. “This family is able to start over again after the adversity they faced 18 months ago with the fire–and every step along the way, this community has been cheering for their success.”

Judy says this reopening means the world to him, as he is not only bringing back a well-known restaurant, but honoring his father’s legacy.

“This means a lot not just to myself, but also my wife, our family,” said Judy. “This is a dream my dad had many years ago, but he was close to retirement age and didn’t want to take on the risk. So, this is really my dad’s dream that we’re able to bring to reality, which means the world to our family.”

The grand re-opening will be Wednesday morning, January 17th, at 10:30 AM from their location on Whiskey Road.

For more information on Duke’s Bar-B-Que, you can find their website here.