Drunk driver strikes guardrail, takes car airborne, and comes to stop inside Rock Creek

(WJBF) – Around 2:30 p.m. today, Monday, Dec. 16, first responders took a call for a car in the water at Rock Creek along Riverwatch Parkway, near the intersection with River Shoals Parkway.

Apparently, while driving west along Riverwatch after the bend at River Shoals Parkway, the driver veered off the road and struck the guardrail before becoming airborne, landing, and coming to a stop in the swollen banks of Rock Creek.

When first responders arrived, the driver was unable to exit the vehicle by their self, requiring Richmond County Fire Department to help the driver out through the passenger side door.

Two deputies with Richmond County Sheriff’s office who’d waded out to the vehicle, waited with the driver in the creek while waiting for firefighters to make an assessment and complete the rescue.

Outside the vehicle, first responders with the fire department carried the driver up the hill to the highway on a spine board. Dispatch, at the time, reported that the driver was unable to use their legs.

At the highway, the driver was handing off to Gold Cross EMS. The driver was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Later, upon release, the driver was charged multiple traffic violations, including driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.