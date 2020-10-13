Drunk Driver Sentenced to 10 Years Imprisonment in 2019 Death of 11-Year-Old Charnia Eccleston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Aubrey Taylor Newsome was sentenced today in Richmond County Superior Court by Hon. Judge James G. Blanchard, Jr., on three counts related to a November 25, 2019, accident that resulted in the death of 11-year-old Charnia Eccleston. She will spend 10 years in prison, followed by 5 years probation.

Aubrey Newsome, who was 27-years-old at the time of the accident, was travelling West on Central Avenue when she struck the vehicle of Charnia Eccleston’s mother, Charlise Mack, of North Augusta. The impact put Mack’s vehicle into a spin, causing 11-year-old Charnia to be ejected from the vehicle. She died the next day.

At the time, Newsome was charged with fleeing the scene, as well as driving under the influence, failure to yield the right of way, driving while license suspended, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, reckless driving and open container. All told, Newsome was charged with a combination of 15 felonies and misdemeanors.

Today, Newsome was prosecuted and sentenced for the crimes of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run, and driving under the influence. Her sentences for hit and run and driving under the influence will be served concurrently with the sentence of 10 years imprisonment for first degree vehicular homicide, as well as the following five years of probation.

Charnia Eccleston was a sixth grade honor student at North Augusta Middle School.

While imprisoned, Newsome will receive Residential Substance Use Treatment and will attend Alcoholics Anonymous three times a week upon her release.

The other 12 charges were dismissed on the basis of nolle prosequi, or a failure to prosecute.

LATEST HEADLINES