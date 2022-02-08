“Drug dealers, stay away from these young kids,” message from mother who lost son to fentanyl overdose

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine has drug dealers in his sights – especially those lacing drugs with fentanyl.

“We are making clear, you peddle illicit narcotics in our community and a death results, if we can develop appropriate facts, we will pursue you and charge you with murder,” Christine said.

The CSRA is seeing in increase in people dying from drug overdoses. Many of those deaths are due to fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine and deadly even in small doses.

Now the Columbia County DA says his office is cracking down on dealers.

“With the persistent, steadily increasing, relentless surge of prosecutions, your district attorney’s office in Columbia County will back the blue and God willing prevent more parents from receiving such tragic news,” Christine said.

Monday, the Columbia County DA’s office indicted Colin Magill on charges of felony murder in the death of Alex King, which allegedly resulted from distribution of fentanyl.

King’s family is potentially receiving justice. There are still many more families who lost a loved one to a fentanyl overdose– like the family of Chase Wheeless.

Chase, a recent graduate of Harlem High School, battled drug addiction. He had gotten sober after spending six months at the Bridges rehab facility.

“I told them all that they gave me my son back. I had Chase that sixth months. We could go see him on Sundays and he would come home. We had our Chase back, and it was the best,” Chase’s mother, Cynthia Wheeless said.

Cynthia says Chase was a bright light who planned to mentor other young people battling drug addiction.

“He was just a great kid. Everybody loved him. Once he got sober, he was really going to make a change. He wanted to go help others,” Cynthia said.

After completing the six month treatment, Chase went to a sober living facility in Florida. There his roommate had relapsed, and offered Chase pills.

“He wasn’t there eight days and it was an overdose of fentanyl. He had like 16 times what would kill you,” Cynthia said.

Cynthia says she’s glad Columbia County is sending a message to drug dealers.

“Drug dealers, stay away from these young kids. They’ve got to. These kids are so vulnerable,” Wheeless said. “We’ve got to put a stop to it before we lose more and more.”

Wheeless says it’s also a message to teens who are curious about drugs.

“Don’t try any of it because it’s so deadly and it’s so addictive. They say once youngest addicted, it’s hard to come off of. As you see by Chase, he was so strong. All the men that he was with [at Bridges], they just knew Chase was going to be one of the ones that would never relapse. And it’s just not the case. So don’t even go there, don’t even try it,” Wheeless said.

On March 12, the Wheeless family will host a charity golf tournament, Wings of Wheeless, at Rocky Branch. All proceeds will go to Bridges.