Drowning of 14-year-old boy under investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Burke County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old boy at the Briar Creek Bridge Landing.

The call came in around 6:00 pm Thursday evening. BCSO and Burke County EMA quickly arrived on scene.

Upon arrival, officials determined some teenagers were playing in the water when one of them began to experience and emergency. Other teenagers there tried to help him but were unsuccessful.

BCSO Investigators, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens and Richmond County EMA Dive Team responded to the scene to assist.

The body of the 14-year-old boy was recovered by the Richmond County EMA Dive Team. The coroner was called and next of kin was notified.

Sheriff Williams and the men and women of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office sends our sincere condolences to the family. We would like to thank everyone who provided assistance during this time and we would also like to thank the emergency personnel involved for their efforts. Captain Randall Norman

No foul play is suspected. There are no other details at this time.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information on this developing investigation.