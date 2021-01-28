Drop The Dis Podcast hosts second round table discussion focusing on inequality

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Last year, the Drop the Dis Podcast discussed inequality and race relations in the community. Now they’re doing it again. This weekend the podcast’s creators, Chris Nabholz and David Bash, will host another round table discussion.

Mayor Hardie Davis, Dr. Tiffany Townsend and other speakers will take part in the discussion.

“Last June, Chris and I, taking into account what was going on in the community, wanted to find some kind of way to leverage our platform and talk about the inequality and the problems that were going on,” said Bash. “Obviously we’re not the best people to talk about it so we brought in experts and had a really great conversation. What we’re really trying to do is, do this again. We’re trying to dive deeper in to some specific topics and we’re trying to have some really smart people come together and answer some questions about how to make our community better.”

“So the format is gonna be very similar,” said Nabholz. “We’re going to have four individuals of different backgrounds that have different professions that they are doing in the community.”

“We’re going to be talking about what the sociological view of what’s going on right now,” said Bash. “What does that mean economically in our community? How is inequality impacting our community and what role does our government have in dealing with that? What role does it have in healthcare and what are our institutions doing that combat it and we’re going to wrap up and talk about entrepreneurship and creating opportunities for the future and hopefully, with all that, we get some kind of direction that our community can take.”

“What we’re trying to do is show we’re united. Watching stuff like this and being a part of something like this is really cool to just understand the sense of community we have here,” said Bash.

The event takes place Saturday, January 30, from Noon to 2 p.m. and you can watch it on the group’s YouTube channel, HERE.