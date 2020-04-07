Drivers safer on Augusta buses

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) New safety measures are now in place at Augusta Public Transit.

All rides are free after commissioners suspended the fares because of the spread of the coronavirus.

This allows able passengers to get on and off the bus from the back door, and away from the bus driver.

“I love it better I like this them getting on the bus from the back because we don’t have no contact with them so yes its better,” said driver Rene Andrews as she boarded her Gordon Highway bus.

Transit officials say the fares will remain free until further notice, they say they are tracking how much this will cost the bus system.