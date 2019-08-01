Driver with blue lights stopping vehicles in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in North Augusta are asking you to be vigilant when it comes to “unmarked vehicles” in the area.

Authorities say several vehicles in North Augusta have been stopped by a black ford explorer with blue lights.

The driver of the vehicle is identified as an African-American male with a beard.

“We do not have any officer or vehicle in the city matching these descriptions,” officials say.

If you see this vehicle or are stopped, contact the North Augusta Public Safety Department at 803-279-2121.