AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle accident that has claimed the life of a Newberry, S.C. man.

The accident occurred in the 700 block of Ascauga Lake Road near Sleepy Hollow Lane, Saturday, around 1:17 p.m.

The driver, 49-year-old Francisco Candido-Aviles, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Chevrolet Silverado truck ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner’s office along with South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation.

Toxicology analysis is pending