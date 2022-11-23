A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, a car was traveling east on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue when the driver of the car collided with a United States Postal Service delivery truck that was turning from Jersey Avenue.

Investigators say the crash caused the mail truck to leave the roadway and turn on its side. The mail carrier was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the car fled on foot toward the Brickton Place apartment complex and was later identified by a Georgia identification card that was left in the car, as well as home surveillance footage captured by a nearby resident.

According to the Aiken County Department of Public Safety, charges are pending against the driver of the car for leaving the scene of an accident of an occupied vehicle and for driving under suspension.

Investigators say the mail carrier failed to yield the right-of-way of the car.