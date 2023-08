BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a crash in Williston, South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says it happened August 1st.

A white 2019 Dodge Challenger was traveling north on Blacks Drive, fleeing from law enforcement when they lost control, struck a pole, and flipped over.

The driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene.