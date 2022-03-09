HARLEM, Georgia (WJBF) — A drug possession arrest has been made after a police officer performed a routine traffic stop.

According to the Harlem Police Department, the officer observed that the vehicle had an illegal window tint and after initiating the stop and realizing something was not right after talking with the driver, the officer called a back up unit and obtained permission to search the vehicle.

According to authorities, the officers on the scene found 3 clear baggies and a 1 dollar bill folded with Meth inside the baggies and the dollar, and they found several bags of syringes inside the vehicle.

The initial traffic stop happened around 1:30 P.M. on Wednesday.

According to the police department, the driver inside the vehicle was arrested on Possession of a schedule II Drug with the intent to distribute meth and cited for a window tint violation.