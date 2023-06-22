SALLEY, SC. (WJBF)- For the last 30 years, Eudora Farms has been serving the animal kingdom to visitors near and far.

“We draw people from 100 miles or further, so they’re coming a long way,” said owner Mark Nisbet.

Yet it’s a drive worth taking, to visit the only drive-thru safari park in South Carolina. But even though the rain has replenished the environment, it’s unfortunately led to damage on one of their safari roads.

“We’re glad to have the rain, but obviously we’re disappointed when something like this happens,” said Nisbet.

Erosion has been a problem over the past few years. But he says thanks to the work of many hands, it’s gotten a lot better than it was.

“Through an engineering company and then a construction company, we have put in culverts and piping, and most of all that is underground to channel that water to stop the erosion. So, in most of those areas we’ve targeted, it’s stopping that now,” said Nisbet.

So, it might stop the erosion, but the question now is what they do in response to the rain that will come as the summer goes on. Nisbet says it’s the park’s job to keep those roads drivable.

“Like those dirt roads, for the county it’s a high maintenance,” said Nesbit, “and they do an excellent job of maintaining our roads. And we kinda have to follow suit with our road, because it’s a sandy road and it’s just a regular maintenance that we have to do.”

And fortunately for Eudora Farms, their owner is planning on opening back up Friday morning at 9 AM.

To find more information about Eudora Farms, you can find them on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook. Or you can visit their website at eudorafarms.net and plan your visit: tomorrow!