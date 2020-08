AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — If you don’t want to pay for back to school supplies, head over to Aiken a free back to school drive-thru supply drive.

The event is Saturday, August 8 from 11 a.m. until the supplies run out.

It’s happening at the Second Baptist Church Complex on York Street.

Organizers say students will get free backpacks with supplies, sanitizer, face masks, and more.

You’re asked to remain in your vehicle. Physical distancing will be enforced. You’re asked to wear a face mask.